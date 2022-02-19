Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Financial Analysis

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.40 $2.08 million $1.64 2.96 Getty Realty $147.35 million 8.62 $69.39 million $1.75 16.00

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies. Comstock Holding Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 1 1 2 0 2.25

Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 45.35% 139.55% 44.23% Getty Realty 51.37% 11.53% 5.76%

Summary

Getty Realty beats Comstock Holding Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

