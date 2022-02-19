Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.46. Conduent shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 122,799 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

