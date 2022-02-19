Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Price Up 4.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $84.77 and last traded at $84.76. Approximately 65,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,546,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 94.33%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

