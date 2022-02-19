ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski Sells 56,091 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30.

On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00.

WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.