ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski Sells 56,091 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30.
- On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00.
WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContextLogic (WISH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.