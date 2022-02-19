ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 66,156 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $158,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,084 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $5,105.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $146,404.44.

On Monday, December 6th, Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $145,839.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 20.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

