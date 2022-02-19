Contrasting Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agree Realty presently has a consensus price target of $76.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Agree Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $248.57 million 17.86 $91.38 million $1.76 36.14 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.30% 3.88% 2.52% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agree Realty beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

