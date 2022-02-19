Contrasting MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 1,724.55 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Moxian $950,000.00 27.78 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Moxian

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

