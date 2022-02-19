Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $104.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

