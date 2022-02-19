Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,570 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,071 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

