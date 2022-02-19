Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

