Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,318,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.