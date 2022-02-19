Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ASML by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $719.29 and its 200 day moving average is $778.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

