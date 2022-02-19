Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ASML by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $719.29 and its 200 day moving average is $778.15.
ASML Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.