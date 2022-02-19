Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 17.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Square by 70.5% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 14,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.98.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Square to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.