Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

MTCH opened at $107.56 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

