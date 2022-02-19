Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,741 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

