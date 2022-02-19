Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $323.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day moving average is $374.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

