Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 367 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Shares of ANSS opened at $299.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

