Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$76.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$59.74 and a one year high of C$84.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

