Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

GOLD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,424.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 989,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 924,449 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,843,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 542,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

