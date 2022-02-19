Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,401 shares of company stock worth $214,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

