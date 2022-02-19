Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.80 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

