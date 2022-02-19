Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,028 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AUPH opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.