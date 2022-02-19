Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,285 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Covetrus worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.16 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Covetrus Profile
Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.