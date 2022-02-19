Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,285 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Covetrus worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.16 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.