Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Renault has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

