Credit Suisse Group Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $185.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.48.

ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

