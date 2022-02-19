Credits (CS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139,447.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $139,447.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

