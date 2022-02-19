Credits Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

