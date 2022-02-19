CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.74). William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.45) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,865,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,940,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

