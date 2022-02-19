CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
