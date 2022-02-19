Critical Contrast: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.54 -$25.50 million $0.41 109.88

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altra Industrial Motion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Altra Industrial Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $62.26, indicating a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 1.46% 10.33% 5.04%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists of brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.