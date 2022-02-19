Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.42% of Cronos Group worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

