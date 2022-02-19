Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 52,260 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of JELD-WEN worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $7,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 849.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 273,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

