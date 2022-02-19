Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 128.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

LECO opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

