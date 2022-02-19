Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,926 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.29% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $13,913,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Arch Resources stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

