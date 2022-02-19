Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Papa John’s International worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $114.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.