Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $368.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,828. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.