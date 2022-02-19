Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins stock opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.97. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

