Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman Sells $584,959.50 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72.

Shares of CW stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

