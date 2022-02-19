CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

