CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
CyberOptics Company Profile
CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.
