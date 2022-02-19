Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

