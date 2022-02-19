DA Davidson Increases Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $50.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

