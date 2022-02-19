DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $43,050.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,843.43 or 1.00018533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.