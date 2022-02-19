Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY opened at $46.27 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.