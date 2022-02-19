Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $618.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

