Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $306,412.31 and approximately $2,614.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.47 or 0.06831572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,978.37 or 1.00061768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,140,294 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

