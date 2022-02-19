DAV Coin Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $536,182.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,953.09 or 0.99997357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00287653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00024842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

