Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $87.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.75.
DEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.42.
NYSE:DEN opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. Denbury has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 3.42.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
