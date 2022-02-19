Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.