Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $164.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.