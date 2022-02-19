Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $2,388,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

